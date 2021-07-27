Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Rises By 506.7%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 506.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 1,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OUKPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

