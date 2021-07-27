Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Grows By 609.4%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 609.4% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87. Lojas Renner has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
About Lojas Renner
