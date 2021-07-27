Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Grows By 609.4%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 609.4% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87. Lojas Renner has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

