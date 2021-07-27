Short Interest in FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Drops By 99.7%

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,818,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FUTL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 148,029,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,032,688. FutureLand has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

FutureLand Company Profile

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

