Short Interest in FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Drops By 99.7%

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,818,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FUTL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 148,029,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,032,688. FutureLand has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
FutureLand Company Profile
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for FutureLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.