Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Declines By 88.0%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EMPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,165. Empire Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92.

Empire Petroleum Company Profile

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

