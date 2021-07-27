Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Declines By 88.0%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS EMPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,165. Empire Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile
