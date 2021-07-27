Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Drops By 85.2%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

DSDVY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.07. 13,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,029. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $125.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

