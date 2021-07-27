Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Declines By 91.8%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $$5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

