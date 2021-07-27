Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Drops By 88.9%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GLQ stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.