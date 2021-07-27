Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Drops By 88.9%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

