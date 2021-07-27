Short Interest in China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) Declines By 92.0%

China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CHCC remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. China Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get China Chemical alerts:

China Chemical Company Profile

China Chemical Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of organic chemical materials primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers maleic anhydride (MAH), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of unsaturated polyester and polyurethane resins; phthalic anhydride (PA), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of PVC for packaging, films, magnetic tapes, tires, pipes, hoses, containers, and other everyday products; and byproducts of MAH and PA.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for China Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.