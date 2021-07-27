Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $40.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 24,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,153. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 90.17.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

