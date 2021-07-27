Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Short Interest Up 1,460.0% in July

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 1,460.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SKLKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Shinsei Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Shinsei Bank alerts:

Shares of Shinsei Bank stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Shinsei Bank has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, public corporations, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits, and structured deposits; home mortgages; and housing and unsecured loans, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, ship finance, healthcare, and project finance, specialty finance, M&A-related, and renewable energy finance.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Shinsei Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinsei Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.