Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 300,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,301,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.