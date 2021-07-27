Seritage Growth Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the average volume of 129 put options.
Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
