Seritage Growth Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the average volume of 129 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 37.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.