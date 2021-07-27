Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Lowered to $16.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $704.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

