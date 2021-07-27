Sequans Communications (SQNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

