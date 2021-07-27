Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 3rd (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SNSE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sensei Biotherapeutics had issued 7,000,052 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $133,000,988 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Sensei Biotherapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNSE. decreased their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.