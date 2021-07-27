Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.19 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.620 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

ST stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

