Select Energy Services (WTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Select Energy Services has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $615.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.