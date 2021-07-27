SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SecureWorks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $658,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

SCWX opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.