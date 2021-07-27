Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Sonoco Products’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

SON opened at $63.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

