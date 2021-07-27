Science Group (LON:SAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 520

Science Group (LON:SAG) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SAG stock opened at GBX 448.44 ($5.86) on Monday. Science Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 467 ($6.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £184.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.51.
Science Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.