Science Group (LON:SAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 520

Science Group (LON:SAG) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAG stock opened at GBX 448.44 ($5.86) on Monday. Science Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 467 ($6.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £184.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.51.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

