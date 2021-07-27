Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $672,000 Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.