Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $656,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MasTec by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $16,782,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.97.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

