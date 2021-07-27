Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoHealth stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

GOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

