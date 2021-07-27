Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $617,000 in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $21,151,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $12,112,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $8,721,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,280,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,268,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

