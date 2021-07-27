Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) by 162.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,532,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of ITAC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.