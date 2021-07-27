Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

