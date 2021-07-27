Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $663,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 36.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.1% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.