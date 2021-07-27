SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

