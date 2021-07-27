Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 258 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 198,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.00 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

