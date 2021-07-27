Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,558.32.

GOOG stock traded down $56.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,736.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,794.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

