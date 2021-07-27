Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 18,831 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $22,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. 47,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

