Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 146,584 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.48. The company had a trading volume of 240,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,025. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

