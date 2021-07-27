Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $10.01 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.07. 43,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.43. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $293.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

