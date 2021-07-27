Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 33,495 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,244,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

