Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised Salisbury Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SAL opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.