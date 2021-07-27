salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $247.60 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $187.37 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,947.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,016 shares of company stock worth $97,389,929 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

