SageGuard Financial Group LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,506,000 after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 224,948 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,141,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 118,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.37. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $115.15.

