Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56. Safehold has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $88.20.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,868,369.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

