Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 257 ($3.36) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.74. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a market cap of £645 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 516 shares of company stock valued at $134,675.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.