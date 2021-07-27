Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.