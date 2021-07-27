RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $85.09. 7,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,520. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

Several research firms have commented on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

