RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM International stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,520. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

