RPC (RES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17. RPC has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

