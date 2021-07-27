Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lantheus by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lantheus by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -142.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

