Royal Bank of Canada Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $341.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $361.00 to $341.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.28.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $331.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

