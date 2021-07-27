Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,838 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,992 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.99. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

