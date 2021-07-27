Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 2,314.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $130.70.

