Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,279 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.21.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

