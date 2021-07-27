Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 2,506.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Bentley Systems worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,740 shares of company stock valued at $57,467,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.