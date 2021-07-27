Royal Bank of Canada Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.