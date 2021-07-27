Royal Bank of Canada Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

